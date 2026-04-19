The Myth of Fixed Spirituality

The fact that the mind is an ever-changing landscape has been a matter of perpetual heartache for conventional spiritual thinking. The mind’s dynamism conflicts with spirituality’s cherished worldview of stability and permanence, which, throughout history, has underpinned the latter’s simmering—and at times stark—disapproval of thought and intellect. Little wonder that institutions begotten by thought and intellect also become subjects of spirituality’s soft disapproval or distancing, take logic and reasoning. But little does such an attitude do to change the fact on the ground—the reality that the mind holds the master key to the spiritual realm. To knowingly shut our eyes to the truth amounts to disingenuity. And just as every other sentiment, disingenuity breeds disingenuity.

Perhaps the biggest fallacy begotten by such disingenuity is the concept of an enduring spiritual ‘state’. Across its breadth, spiritual thinking loves to envision a perfect, idyllic spiritual state which, once achieved, becomes the permanent seat of the soul. And this should come as no surprise, for it only echoes the aspirations of the human soul, which longs for permanence in an impermanent world.

The mind, on the other hand, is subject to worldly wear and tear, while also being capable of full regeneration. And so far as spirituality is a function of our beliefs, attitudes and convictions, the truth remains that being spiritual demands consistent and lifelong effort and upkeep, which invariably renders spirituality an undulating journey full of ups and downs. Spiritual decay is real, and it is the only reason why even someone of the stature of the Buddha would take regular meditative interludes, away from his bustling daily teaching schedule.

But the biggest damage is dealt by the unrealistic expectations that emanate from such fallacies about what classifies as being spiritual and what doesn’t. Popular portrayals of how it looks to have reached a sublime spiritual state confound, and ultimately exclude, the legions of ordinary men who feel that such sublimity is divinely conferred and outside of mortal reach. It sets bogus, overly rigid standards about how an enlightened being should act or behave, and contributes to such detrimental myths as “spirituality is a later-life business”.

When it comes to genuine spirituality, therefore, it is pointless to talk of ‘states’ insofar as we expect them to be stable and enduring. Spirituality is akin to the human bipedal gait, which, unlike that of quadrupeds, is better described as an act of ‘controlled falling’ rather than walking. Where reaching any spiritual state soon initiates the process (albeit gradual) of its decay, spirituality is best described by a set of practices that comprise a way of life.