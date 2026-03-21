The multiple dimensions of Singapore

There’s a certain kind of magic to Singapore, the kind that doesn’t just build upwards, but inward. This island city-state has a way of reinventing itself without erasing what came before.

Take 21 Carpenter, for instance, a place that feels less like a hotel, and more like a memory reimagined. Once a humble remittance house where migrant workers queued to send their earnings home, the sleek boutique stay has been transformed into a time machine.

Not far from there, another metamorphosis story unfolds, CHIJMES, pronounced ‘chimes’, rings differently than its name suggests. CHIJMES began life in 1854 as the Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus. For over a century, it functioned as both sanctuary and school—a place of discipline and refuge, where girls were educated and the weak and vulnerable found shelter within its walls.

Today, at its heart stands CHIJMES Hall. Step inside and the effect is immediate: stained glass windows scatter jewel-toned light across the floor, buttresses soar, arches lift the eye heavenward.

Right next to it is Caldwell House, which offers a quieter counterpoint. Its neoclassical symmetry—arched verandahs, tall shuttered windows, restrained proportions—is a dialogue of styles.

Walking through CHIJMES today is to trace Singapore’s pulse. Cloistered corridors and sunlit courtyards still carry the hush of convent life, but they now hum with conversation, clinking glasses, and low music drifting through the air.