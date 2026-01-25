The man who explained India to the world, Mark Tully, passes away at 90

Tully moved back to India in 1965 to work as the BBC's India Correspondent. Soon becoming the service's chief of bureau, New Delhi, he, in his 22-year-long stint, covered all the major South Asian incidents during his tenure, ranging from the various India-Pakistan conflicts, Operation Blue Star, the subsequent assassination of Indira Gandhi, and the anti-Sikh riots, the Bhopal gas tragedy, the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, and the Babri Masjid demolition.