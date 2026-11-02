The making of a university

A: The higher education ecosystem stands at the cusp of one of the most defining periods in its history. With disruptive technological advancements shifting contemporary industry paradigms, the market demands today are virtually evolving by the minute.

Universities, as has been the case so far, cannot remain primarily places where students acquire knowledge. They must become places where students learn how to learn, unlearn and relearn.

And that is precisely why Amity University utilizes an adaptive and systematic framework for curricular evaluation and revision.

To maintain academic relevance and rigor, all our degree programs and constituent courses undergo a comprehensive, mandatory 360-degree triennial review. This major cyclical audit is supplemented by targeted, interim revisions executed as necessary to integrate emerging sectoral trends.

Central to this quality assurance model is the integration of external industry stakeholders within the curricular design lifecycle. Feedback from industry leaders serves as a primary metric for updating academic offerings. Furthermore, external sector experts maintain active representation across all vertical levels of institutional governance, including course-level committees, program review boards, and the University Academic Council.

Beyond advisory capacities, the university maintains strategic institutional-industrial partnerships with the likes of multinational conglomerate Tata, Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (UK) and CII among others to offer specialized programs across engineering, technology, management, and the health sciences. These collaborative curricula are mutually co-designed and co-delivered by industry practitioners and university faculty, ensuring a seamless translation of operational industry insights into the academic environment.