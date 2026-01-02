“The Light & the Lotus”: PM Modi to inaugurate expo of Buddha’s relics

Announcing the event on X on Friday, the Prime Minister said, “Tomorrow, 3rd January, is a very special day for those passionate about history, culture and the ideals of Bhagwan Buddha. At 11 AM, the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics related to Bhagwan Buddha, ‘The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One’, will be inaugurated at Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in Delhi.”