The Lavender Project: A youth-led call for equity and inclusion

In an era where conversations on gender, identity, and equity are becoming increasingly urgent, Kaavya Mukherjee Saha, a 17-year-old from Vasant Valley School, Delhi, has launched The Lavender Project, an initiative that blends education, advocacy, research, and art to reimagine inclusivity in India.

Her work has already reached thousands and influenced some of the country’s highest policy platforms, positioning her as one of the most promising young changemakers in the space of gender rights.

At the community level, The Lavender Project has engaged more than 3,500 people through 20+ gender sensitisation and trans-inclusion workshops across schools, colleges, and public forums in collaboration with IDIA Law (Increasing Diversity by Increasing Access).

Sustaining the conversation beyond these sessions, Kaavya created a queer art forum that showcases the creativity of LGBTQ+ voices, while also publishing a Safe Spaces guide on Amazon, foreworded by renowned queer advocate and pioneer behind the landmark case of decriminalisation of section 377, Saurabh Kirpal and Menaka Guruswamy.

With over 1,200 readers and 168 copies sold, the guide offers practical strategies for building inclusive environments.

Her efforts extend into the realm of policy and governance, where she has taken bold steps to advocate for trans-inclusive curriculum reforms aligned with UNESCO-WHO’s International Technical Guidance on Sexuality Education.

These efforts prompted the Supreme Court of India to take cognisance, summoning the Centre and six state governments to respond. Kaavya has also filed petitions with the apex court and 18 state governments, demanding implementation of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE). The impact of her advocacy has been amplified through coverage in 20+ major media outlets, taking this conversation to the national stage.

Complementing her activism, Kaavya has pursued rigorous research on issues often sidelined in mainstream discourse. She has examined the legalisation of euthanasia in India, and authored a philosophical critique of the National Education Policy.

Art and storytelling remain integral to The Lavender Movement’s impact. Kaavya directed a documentary on growing up queer in India, which won accolades at six national and international film festivals. She has also contributed essays, poetry, and fiction to national and global platforms.

Her chapbook Schrödinger’s Romantic, a collection of 17 poems, and her short story Realms, Dimensions & Realities (published on Amazon), further reflect her commitment to blending creative expression with social commentary.

This project demonstrates how youth-led initiatives can transform conversations into movements. By combining grassroots engagement, policy advocacy, academic inquiry, and artistic storytelling, Kaavya has created a multidimensional platform for dialogue and change. Her work challenges existing structures and inspires a generation to imagine an equitable, empathetic, and inclusive India.