The Language Battle Between Gen Alpha and Gen Z
Language was created to make communication easier. However, the scenario we face today is quite different. Millennials often struggle to communicate with Gen Z and Gen Alpha, while Gen Z, in turn, finds it difficult to understand the new language emerging among Gen Alpha. Within just a few years, it has become evident that the speed at which language evolves and the extent to which digital environments shape how words are created, shared, and discarded has increased dramatically. This piece explores the overlooked language battle shaping everyday communication today.
Differences in language across generations have become more visible and more common than ever before, largely due to the influence of digital spaces. These platforms have fundamentally changed the way people communicate in everyday life. Social media, messaging apps, gaming environments, and short-form video platforms have introduced new terminologies within emerging contexts. In this new form of language, words are increasingly accompanied by emojis, memes and abbreviations, with meaning shaped by shared online context rather than complete sentences. Constant updates on these digital spaces have become necessary just to keep up with youngsters and teenagers.
Generation Z, roughly born between the late 1990s and early 2010s, grew up during the rise of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Gen Z language developed alongside the expansion of social media and internet culture. It is expressive, flexible and often shaped by humour or irony. Common terms such as GOAT, used to describe someone as the greatest of all time; slay, meaning to perform exceptionally well; mid, referring to something average; vibe, which captures a mood or atmosphere; and delulu, used to describe unrealistic thinking, reflect this style. Phrases like IYKYK (If You Know, You Know), which indicates shared insider knowledge, and W/L, used to express a win or a loss, depend on collective cultural understanding. Overall, Gen Z language balances personal expression with relatability and conversational ease.
Generation Alpha, born from the early 2010s onward, is growing up fully immersed in digital ecosystems from an early age. Gen Alpha language, by contrast, is influenced by constant exposure to viral trends, gaming culture and algorithm-driven content. Words like rizz, used to describe charisma or charm; skibidi, a meme-driven term with fluid and shifting meaning; and gyatt, often used as an exaggerated expression of surprise or attraction, reflect the fast-paced nature of their digital environment. Other expressions such as mewing, associated with jawline-focused facial techniques; drip, meaning a stylish outfit; yeet, used for forceful or energetic action; no cap, conveying honesty; bussin’, describing something as extremely good; along with 67, a nonsensical phrase used to mean “so-so” or “maybe”, highlight a playful and experimental approach to communication. Meanings shift rapidly, making the language dynamic but sometimes difficult for outsiders to follow.
While both generations rely on digital slang, their usage differs in tone and purpose. Gen Z language often communicates opinions, emotions and social awareness, whereas Gen Alpha language is more meme-driven and performative. Gen Z expressions tend to stabilise over time, while Gen Alpha slang evolves rapidly in response to new trends and online content.
Compared to this, millennial and earlier forms of everyday communication were more structured and grammar-focused. Early internet abbreviations such as LOL and BRB shortened conversations without losing clarity. In contrast, Gen Z and Gen Alpha communication places greater emphasis on speed, creativity and shared digital context rather than formal linguistic rules.
The evolving language of Gen Z and Gen Alpha does not signal a decline in communication but a shift in how expression adapts to changing environments. While these differences can create gaps in understanding, they also demonstrate creativity and flexibility. Viewed without bias, generational language change represents continuity and innovation, showing how language continues to grow alongside society.