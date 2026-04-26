The king’s lesson: finding meaning in pain and perspective

A king once went hunting in the forest with his minister—a man deeply influenced by philosophy. His guiding belief, taught by his master, was simple: whatever happens, happens for good. As they ventured deeper into the forest, a tiger suddenly attacked them. The king managed to kill the animal, but in the struggle, he lost his right thumb—rendering him unable to use his bow.

Distressed and in pain, he was met with the minister’s calm reassurance: 'Maharaj, do not worry. Whatever has happened is for our good.' Already upset, the king found this remark infuriating. In a fit of anger, he dragged the minister to a nearby well, pushed him in, and said bitterly, 'This too must be for your good. Stay here and continue your philosophy!' Leaving the minister behind, the king went on alone—only to be captured by a group of Kali worshippers. They bound him and took him to their temple, intending to offer him as a human sacrifice.