The Hindu Lit For Life 2026 Returns to Chennai on January 17 & 18

Chennai: The Hindu Lit For Life, India's sharpest literature festival, returns for its 13th edition on January 17 and 18, 2026, at the Lady Andal School premises, Chennai.

The festival celebrates the many ways literature permeates everyday life shaping ideas, culture, creativity, and conversations far beyond the written page. This year, over 100 acclaimed voices from India and across the world will come together in more than 50 sessions, conversations, and workshops, offering audiences a rich and immersive literary experience.