The healing axis of Ayurveda

As conversations around dementia, memory loss, and cognitive decline become increasingly common, Ayurveda offers an older but deeply layered understanding of the mind. Rather than viewing memory as an isolated function of the brain, Ayurveda understands cognition through the interconnected axis of prana–agni–manas or the vital energy, metabolic fire, and subtle mind that together sustain awareness, memory, retention, and emotional balance. When neurodegenerative disorders are affecting not only individuals but entire families, Ayurveda places equal emphasis on prevention, early awareness, and daily discipline.

The Prana-Agni-Manas axis

Cognition depends upon the harmonious relationship between the indriyas (sense organs), manas (mind), and chetana (consciousness). The senses gather information from the external world. It is processed through manas and conveyed to chetana. A healthy mind, therefore, becomes central to a healthy life.

The strength of manas depends on two essential forces—agni and prana. Agni, the metabolic fire, governs digestion and transformation within the body, while prana, the vital life force sustained through breathing, nourishes and stabilises the mind. Proper food habits maintain agni, and regulated breathing practices or pranayama help maintain prana.

Who is most vulnerable?

Ayurveda places strong emphasis on identifying vulnerable individuals early. Those with a family history of neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, dementia, or Alzheimer’s disease—on either the maternal or paternal side—are advised to become particularly careful after their forties.

People with poor sleep hygiene also fall into a high-risk category. Late-night waking, irregular sleep schedules, disturbed sleep, and constant exposure to sound or screens during nighttime can gradually disturb mental equilibrium. Chronic emotional strain, depression, and prolonged stress are also considered harmful.

Virechanam and seasonal detoxification

Ayurveda believes that irregular eating habits, overeating, and unhealthy lifestyles lead to the accumulation of undigested material within the body, affecting long-term health and mental clarity. In virechanam or therapeutic purgation, specific medicines are administered in carefully determined quantities to induce purification. The objective is to remove accumulated toxins and restore proper metabolic functioning.

Proper vatanulomana—the healthy elimination of urine, faeces, and flatus—is considered essential for optimum cognitive functioning. Periodic purification, when done under proper guidance, is believed to support mental clarity and delay cognitive decline.

Abhyangam: caring of the head

Daily oil application, or abhyangam, is another practice recommended for maintaining mental wellbeing. A gentle self-massage with suitable oil for five to ten minutes before a warm bath is believed to calm the nervous system and strengthen the connection between the senses, and mind.

Special importance is given to shiroabhyangam, oil application to the head, because the head is considered the seat of the indriyas.

Nasyam: the doorway to the brain

Nasyam, the administration of medicated oil through the nose, is traditionally used in Ayurveda for disorders affecting the head. The therapy works through the nasal mucosa and olfactory pathways, and is commonly used for conditions such as sinusitis and headaches.

Nasyam is valuable in preventive care for cognitive dysfunction. Preparations such as Anutaila, Ksheerabala Taila, and Brahmi Ghrita are traditionally recommended for supporting mental clarity and cognitive wellness.

Ayurveda ultimately sees thoughts, emotions, memory, imagination, and understanding as expressions of manas, whose subtle presence extends throughout the body.

This story has been written by Ramya Alakkal.