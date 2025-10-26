The growing influence of Culinary Arts globally

In an era where the world is increasingly interconnected, culinary arts have emerged as far more than just the skill of cooking—they are a bridge between cultures, a driver of innovation, and a vital part of the global economy. From the bustling food streets of Delhi and Mumbai to Michelin-starred kitchens in London and Tokyo, food has become both a universal language and a powerful profession.



A global cultural and economic wave

Culinary arts now occupy a central place in global discussions on tourism, hospitality, lifestyle, health, and creativity. People travel not only to see landmarks but to taste local flavours, learn regional cooking techniques, and immerse themselves in food cultures. This has elevated cooking and cuisine into an international industry with a strong growth trajectory.

India’s rising significance

For India, the opportunity has never been greater. The Indian food-service industry is projected to grow by 10.33% by 2033, reflecting the country’s rapid urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for diverse dining experiences (source: IMARC Group).

At the same time, India’s culinary tourism sector—which focuses on travel experiences centred around food, cooking, and local produce—is estimated to be growing at over 20 % annually, as more travellers seek immersive food trails, regional cuisines, and authentic cooking experiences (Grand View Research).

These trends show that culinary arts are not only enriching cultural expression but also powering economic growth, employment, and entrepreneurship in India.

Why culinary arts are growing in influence