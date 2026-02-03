The good and bad of Kerala’s love for public sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the national debate over privatisation, Kerala has emerged as a stronghold of public sector enterprises.

The state owns the highest number of State Public Sector Enterprises (SPSEs) in the country (149), according to the 16th Finance Commission (FC-16) report released on Sunday.

The number of active enterprises was 131, up from the 118 reported in the previous FC’s report in 2020.

However, Kerala’s affinity for the public sector has a flip side. At 66, it has the most loss-making SPSEs in the country, accounting for 13% of India’s loss-making units.