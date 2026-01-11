The flower power in Chennai during Margazhi

Even before the sun fully rises and sunlight fills the place, Koyambedu flower market gets into work mode. When Margazhi arrives, the narrow lanes hum with extra urgency — sacks being delivered, colourful flowers weighed, vendors selling toranams in a loud and competitive manner since the month is thick with celebrations. Margazhi folds into New Year, New Year folds into Pongal, in between comes Christmas to grace the time and flowers become the quiet thread stitching the season together.

As you move further inside the market, it reveals the spirit of the season with a blossomed palette of colours. At the entrance, small-scale vendors sit cross-legged, weaving flowers behind heaps of kattina poo (weaved flowers) and small bags of uthiri poo (loose flowers) of malli (jasmine), jaathi malli (spanish jasmine), samanthi (marigold), and different colours of roja (rose) — flowers that appear throughout the year and anchor daily rituals. They are an expected familiar sight. And yet, December (flower) alters the visual rhythm. A woman inside an auto stacked with gunny bags of blooms, grabbed my attention as I spotted her hair crowned with deep purple December poo. The image lingers — fleeting, but unmistakably Margazhi.