The evolution of chairs and the stories they tell

Arrival in India

Krishnakumar TK, historian and heritage enthusiast, traces the monobloc’s spread to liberalisation. Plastic chairs probably reached India in the late 1970s or early 1980s, but widespread use grew only in the mid-1990s as distribution networks expanded. Nilkamal, the Mumbai company founded in the 1980s, was the brand most associated with early adoption. Gujarat, with its petrochemical industry, became the first manufacturing hub — particularly around Vadodara and Vapi. Tamil Nadu followed suit, with moulding clusters developing in Ambattur and industrial belts near Chennai during the late 1980s and 1990s. Before the monobloc, chairs in India were wooden or cane, expensive, and associated with specific ‘kinds’ of people. “Plastic turned the chair into an everyday utility object rather than a status symbol,” Krishnakumar says. The shift was also practical as the chairs are mass-produced, inexpensive, require no maintenance, and are stackable. Hundreds can be stored in a small space, making them ideal for the temporary, repeated gatherings that define Indian social life.

The politics of sitting

In Indian social history, the chair has never been merely furniture. Seating, across centuries, has been an index of power — whether you were offered a chair depended on wealth, caste, age, and gender. Iraianbu frames this culturally, “When a chair raises one person above another, the physical space reproduces the social order. A room where one man sits on a chair and another on the floor is not neutral — the geometry itself makes an argument. Social practices become spatial practices. These spatial practices continue to reproduce inequality.”

The plastic chair did not dissolve this, but it distributed the elevated platform to a far larger population. “When plastic chairs became widely available, large groups of people could sit at the same time at the same height. That created a certain sense of equality. Plastic chairs have changed who can sit. But they have not completely changed who is allowed to sit,” Iraianbu says. He points to documented incidents across India in which Dalit individuals, including elected representatives, have been denied chairs in public spaces. “Everyday objects like chairs can reproduce caste hierarchies within space,” he says.