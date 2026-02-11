Why is the US job market staggering despite economic boom?

As a result, the number of new jobs that the economy needs to create to keep the unemployment rate from rising -- the "break-even'' point -- has tumbled. In 2023, when immigrants were pouring into the United States, it reached a high of 250,000, according to economist Anton Cheremukhin of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. By mid-2025, Cheremukhin found, it was down to 30,000. Researchers at the Brookings Institution believe it could now be as low as 20,000 and headed lower.