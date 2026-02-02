Dalai Lama scores first Grammy as K‑Pop and Spielberg turn heads at 2026 awards

Earlier on, Edgar Barrera handed out some of the Latin music categories: Natalia Lafourcade won best Latin pop album for "Cancionera"; best Latin Rock or Alternative album to CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso for "Papota." It is their first win on their first nomination. In their speech, in Spanish, they thanked their home country of Argentina and all of Latin America. Musica Mexicana album (including Tejano) went to Carin Leon for "Palabra De To's (Seca)." It is his second win on his second nomination.