The curious case of microchipping: Has this been a viable solution in Chennai?

While many self-proclaimed pet lovers speak of their unconditional affection for animals, that devotion often becomes conditional based on breed, size, colour, and perceived utility.

Animal rights activists, welfare advocates, and pet parents share their observations of such hypocritical actions. The preference in breeds, they say, snowballs into many bigger issues.

Foreign breeds such as Labradors, German Shepherds, Pugs, and Huskies are often chosen for their appearance or function, but the aftermath of these adoptions is extremely heinous.

Sumita Pai, an animal rights activist, notes that it’s the lack of long-term commitments that leads to such abandonment. Emphasising that animals should exist just the way humans do, she says, “People who buy these breeds are from a certain strata of society, and animals are more like status symbols or guard animals.”

She points out a common issue — a lack of emotional connection between the pet parents and the pets. After they are bought, the pets are usually handled by helpers or watchmen, who have very little agency when it comes to decisions of keeping them or abandoning them.