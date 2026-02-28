The cure is just around

Interview| Dimple Jangda on how true health comes from identifying the root cause

What made you write this book?

My first book was about cleaning your body through food, following Ayurvedic principles, and correcting your sleep pattern. These are the basic pillars of health. This book, however, goes deeper because a lot of times, you are doing everything right, but still not feeling healthy. There are subtle energy sources in our bodies that are intangible, but they play a powerful role in keeping us healthy. It goes deeper into understanding these subtle forces that are influencing our health.

How do you define “healing”?

It is definitely not finishing a five-day antibiotic course. Healing happens when you are feeling better than yesterday. It cannot be measured. It is about the quality of sleep, better appetite, digestion, metabolism, and feeling productive. It has to do with being at peace, having fewer thoughts, and reaching a state of shunya.

You call the kitchen “our pharmacy”. Could you elaborate on it?

From using ingredients like ginger, pepper, turmeric, and cinnamon to treat something like a common cold, the kitchen has a solution for most of our problems. However, when in doubt about your body, one of the most powerful things to do is fast for a day. That way, you are not interfering with the body’s mechanism and letting it heal itself.

How do you make people understand the importance of emotional well-being?

The problem with emotional well-being is that most people going through something are confused about what they are feeling. According to Jainism, there are 18 negative emotions. Each one of them tells you what you are experiencing. First, you identify the emotion, and then you go deeper into the root cause. That helps you dismiss it with logical reasoning. Not all emotions are bad. There are good emotions too. In the book, I have mentioned channelling the emotions for better and more balanced results.

Wellness as an industry is growing in India. Are we truly understanding its importance, or is it turning only into glamour?

Wellness industry has surely boomed in India, and we have become the centre of natural Ayurvedic healing. People from across the globe are planning health vacations here to detox and rejuvenate. The beauty industry sure has a role to play, as true health and beauty begin from within. With the pressure to look good, the pressure to be healthy from within for a natural glow is real and worthwhile. It eventually takes us through a transformation at a body, mind, and emotional level. Celebrities, authors, influencers and others are now leading by personal experience, rather than us merely relating to textbook knowledge.