The copywriter’s new brief

On most mornings inside Delhi’s advertising agencies, the first draft of a campaign no longer comes from a copywriter hunched over a blank document.

It comes from a prompt. A junior types a line into a chatbot — “Give me five taglines for a fintech app. Youthful, Hindi-English mix” — and within seconds the screen fills with options. The writer’s job begins only after that: cut, tweak, humanise. Across agencies, work that once required team ideations and brainstorming sessions to bring an idea is no longer the same.

This shift has accelerated over the past two years as generative AI tools are now integral to agency workflows.