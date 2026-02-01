The colour of ice

It’s been a month of incredulity for world citizens. To be honest, it’s been months rather.

Powerful world leaders are turning into bullies, putting even the Vikings and their plundering ways to shame. Every day we wake up to the next preposterous demand from elected dictators.

Last week, it was Greenland’s turn to top the charts as a hot favourite topic. The quiet Arctic island was thrust into the spotlight after the US President threateningly made claims of ownership.

Suddenly, netizens were searching the virtual world of infinite knowledge for all things Greenland. Is Greenland really green, or could it be yellow? What is the distance between Greenland and New York? Does Greenland have a McDonald’s outlet? No, Greenland is not a land of green vegetables. The name was coined by Erik, the Red, who was exiled from Iceland for a crime, set sail on his ship with his large family and his slaves, discovered this icy land, and called it Greenland to hoodwink other settlers with the alluring name.