The City Beneath the City

Above ground, Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent, stretches out in broad avenues edged with chinar trees. Descend the marble steps through an unassuming concrete entrance, and the city opens into a metro station that feels like an immersive passage through a subterranean gallery. It is not just an ordinary underground commute, but an encounter with Ubekistan’s art, history, and layered evolution.

Chandeliers flare overhead, casting a warm glow across polished floors, while mosaics and sculpted surfaces carry stories across walls and ceilings. Local guide Khikmatilla Juraev of the Orient Star group explains, the metro opened in 1977 during the Soviet era, following the devastating 1966 earthquake that reshaped the city. “It was the first subway system in Central Asia, built by Uzbek workers and Soviet engineers to withstand earthquakes,” he says. What emerged was not merely infrastructure, but an artistic and ideological statement in stone, glass, and light.

Each of its stations was conceived as a distinct narrative. Columns rise in marble, ceilings bloom with intricate mosaics, and chandeliers scatter light across vast halls.