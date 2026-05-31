The changing face of careers in finance: Why advisory skills are becoming more valuable than ever

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The demand for talent in the financial sector is shifting toward roles in financial planning, wealth advisory, and client-centric financial services. What we are witnessing is not a shortage of jobs, but a shortage of capability and readiness.

In the context of India, this shift is especially pronounced. As the market matures and financial awareness deepens, there is a clear and accelerating need for professionals who can deliver holistic, structured financial guidance. Across industry platforms and hiring channels, the appetite for Certified Financial Planner® (CFP) professionals continues to expand steadily, reflecting a broader transformation in how individuals approach investments, retirement, tax efficiency, and long-term wealth creation.

This is not a moment defined by volume, but by evolution the financial ecosystem is moving toward advice-led engagement, and the need for skilled, trusted advisors has never been more critical.

The transition is evident in terms of product distribution to advice-based engagement that needs professionals capable of providing holistic, goal-focused financial solutions, but not transactional services. At a broader level, multiple global studies reinforce this shift. For instance, research by FPSB Ltd in its “Value of Financial Planning – Global Consumer Research” shows strong and growing demand for financial planning advice, with a significant proportion of consumers expressing unmet financial planning needs.

Similarly, insights from Boston Consulting Group’s Global Wealth Report highlight a clear industry transition away from a product-sales mindset toward client-centric, advisory-led models, driven by evolving customer expectations.