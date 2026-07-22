The case for smarter admissions

Admissions are nowadays considered the first interaction between students and the college, and no longer just a part of the administration department. Students have to keep a follow-up on various things including submission of application forms, fee payment, gathering all the necessary documents, and being aware of the deadline by checking numerous educational channels.

Situations can happen where both the individuals and their families are fully aware of how to track the status of the application, or during the time of submitting forms, a few major things might be left behind, leading to issues. The need to improve the admission procedure is becoming crucial to form a positive image in the minds of the students, as the competition to enroll in prominent universities is growing rapidly. It depends completely on how effective the admission process of an educational institution is to leave a good impression on the students, even before they start their college life.

Universities and colleges are trying their best to minimise long enrollment steps to boost applicants’ experience. Many times, students are not aware whether the documents are verified or not, whether the fee payment is successful, or are unaware of the next steps of the enrollment. If information is circulated at the right time and communication is transparent, then it would help a lot to reduce stress. Manish Mohta, founder of Learning Spiral, says, “the latest digital systems support universities and colleges in storing all the forms in one place, so that candidates can smoothly acquire the needed details. These systems reduce the need to call the administrative department constantly for information, know the status of the application, and so on. Problems like duplicate application submission, reduction in the occurrence of mistakes, and difficulty in finding the records will be solved for educational staff workers of the universities, as well as students, once the process becomes easy and convenient.”

Universities and colleges are bound to work on improving the effective enrollment process, along with boosting their functionality so that they are successful in meeting the students’ expectations. Manish Mohta says, “The stress of the admission procedure cannot be fully solved by using the latest technology. The factors such as student-centric, convenience, and transparency should be kept in mind during the work process.” The universities that focus on improving the enrollment process reflect that they cater to students’ success, along with enhancing their administrative functions.