The Case for Journaling

In the 1940s, a young girl in hiding during the Nazi persecution started recording her daily life in a diary. Years later after her untimely death, The Diary of Anne Frank was published, reaching millions across the world. It is now one of the most referenced personal accounts of that period.

Keeping a diary was once a common habit, a private space to confess fears, record experiences, and let thoughts breathe without judgment. But in today's digital-first world, shaped by autocorrect and optimised algorithms, journaling has become something of an anachronism. Everyday communication now favors summarisation over depth, leaving little room for reflection. Journaling is increasingly misunderstood and prematurely dismissed, often framed as a reactive tool, people turn to when things begin to feel overwhelming.

As a result, a simple and useful practice has, in recent times, gained undue notoriety.

Clinical psychologists, however, are pushing back on this image. Speaking to Edexlive, Dr Aaradhana Reddy of Safespace Counselling describes it as "one of the most highly recommended exercises to support emotional regulation. In addition to being a medium to unload frustrations and anxiety, it is an effective tool to record our goals and gratitudes, bringing in self-awareness and thought clarity. In everyday life, conversations are becoming increasingly limited, and superficial, leaving our personal, surface-level feelings internal and without an outlet. Journaling provides a space to process them.”

Research also backs this up. Studies by psychologist James Pennebaker in the 1980s found that expressive writing reduces anxiety, improves immune function, and helps individuals process difficult experiences. Participants showed up to a 30% increase in cognitive clarity, reporting better focus and performance in the tasks that followed, leading to Pennebaker calling journaling "an important non-pharmacological tool for mental well-being."

“Journaling is your mental gym,” observes Dr Reddy. “We ourselves are the first line of helpers, healers and shielders of our mental state. Processing our thoughts and feelings helps build mental stability and resilience, much like a physical gym does for visible concerns.”

Highlighting how physical journaling remains relevant in the age of online journaling and AI, Dr Shripuja Siddamsetty, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, said “While digital journals exist, the tactile "hand-to-paper" connection involves a more complex motor-sensory loop. This physical engagement slows the brain down, facilitating deeper emotional processing.” Her patients who journal, she notes, reach breakthroughs significantly faster. She adds, "A journal doesn't hallucinate or provide polite answers like AI. It acts as a mirror."

There are also distinct differences between talking to a therapist or a friend and jotting down your thoughts. When thoughts are written down, they can be revisited to understand what was felt, what triggered those emotions, and how one responded. Over time, this builds clarity, allowing individuals to recognise patterns, understand their thoughts and behaviours, and develop strategies. Unlike conversation, where relief often ends in the moment, journaling allows for continued reflection.

To understand the first-hand effects of journaling, we spoke to Oviya Omprakash about why she journals and how it has helped her. “I have always been an artist, and journaling allows me to combine art and words to express emotions more clearly,” she said. Certain observations and experiences, she explains, compel her to give them tangible form, often as entries that find their place in her journal.