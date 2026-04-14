CIS India Institute inaugurated at The British School, New Delhi

NewsVoir, New Delhi [India], April 14: The British School New Delhi hosted the inaugural CIS India Institute on International Admission and Guidance from 10 to 12 April 2026, bringing together representatives from more than sixty universities, fourteen countries, and twenty schools.

Organised in collaboration with the Council of International Schools (CIS), the institute created a platform for engagement between schools in India and universities worldwide, strengthening pathways for students pursuing global higher education.

The three-day programme featured expert-led sessions on educational transitions, safeguarding and socially responsible leadership, alongside student and alumni panels offering first-hand perspectives on the journey from school to university. Interactive workshops and discussions focused on university admissions within the Indian context.

Vanita Uppal OBE, Director, The British School New Delhi, said, "We are delighted to host the inaugural CIS India Institute on International Admission and Guidance at our school. The Institute has offered opportunities for collaboration which has led to the sharing of best practice, the discussion of current and future global trends, and the creation of a common and robust platform for continued engagement. I see this as the beginning of stronger collaborative programmes between two like-minded, value-driven organisations."

The school and university fairs enabled institutions to connect directly with students and counsellors, while guidance professionals engaged with the latest admissions insights and emerging trends in international education.

Jane Larsson, Executive Director, Council of International Schools, said, "One year ago, I had the opportunity to visit The British School community, where we engaged in wide-ranging discussions about the future of international education and how we as educational leaders can address the trends shaping our field.

Vanita Uppal put it simply: 'Bring CIS Services to India. We will host you here and spotlight CIS services.' We made her vision come true! My colleagues and I are so pleased to bring the first CIS India Institute on International Admission and Guidance to New Delhi, and to engage in broader discussions with school leaders about our services that help address the most important learning needs of students, educators and leaders, as we all move forward with purpose and social responsibility."

The programme marked an important step in strengthening collaboration between Indian schools and the global higher education community.

The British School New Delhi is an inclusive, not-for-profit international school located in the heart of the diplomatic area of New Delhi.

(NewsVoir & ANI)