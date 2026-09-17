Delhi Capitals engage with students at The British School in Tokyo

Tokyo: As cricket returns to the Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya 2026, the Indian women’s team is set to take on hosts Japan in the quarter-finals of the competition on Friday, September 18. The Indian men’s team will also play Japan in the historic Suzuki Cup T20 International on September 22 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture.



With cricket gaining momentum in Japan, the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise Delhi Capitals have partnered with The British School in Tokyo (BST) to grow cricket among young people in Japan, with the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) supporting the initiative.



As a first step of the partnership, former India captain and Delhi Capitals Women’s Assistant Coach Anju Jain visited the school to conduct cricket workshops for Primary and Secondary students in September, ahead of the Asian Games in Japan. The visit marks the beginning of a series of initiatives aimed at bringing Delhi Capitals’ cricketing expertise and experience to students in Japan, with the partnership set to include further coaching and player interactions, technical guidance for school coaches, and support for student-led cricket programmes at The British School in Tokyo, as per a press release.