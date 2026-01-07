The Art of Unlearning

Unlearning refers to the intentional act of discarding obsolete knowledge, beliefs, or behaviours which limit one’s ability to adapt and evolve. The purpose behind unlearning is to update one’s internal framework to better align with present and future demands.

Types of unlearning

There are different ways one might unlearn something in light of new information. The first is a straightforward refutation of the old idea. Other times, new knowledge revises a simpler picture by filling it with more complex details. This can look like simply adding new knowledge, but there is some unlearning involved because the older, simpler view is getting replaced by a fuller one, with more details. In all of these cases, however, one has to first let go of something they thought they understood to make way for a new understanding.

Difficulties in unlearning

One challenge when it comes to unlearning is that when something contradicts one’s current understanding, they are likely to dismiss it. This may be adaptive in a world where much of what people say, or the information one encounters, is false or deliberately constructed to manipulate.