The Art Extravaganza

Showing full participation at the India Art Fair 2026, Gallery Dotwalk is back with its 3rd consecutive year at the event with seven artists.

The seven featured artists include Abdulla P.A., Amjum Rizve, Chandrashekar Koteshwar, Mehak Garg, Priyaranjan Purkait, Sudhayadas S., and Ravinder Reddy.

Their works will be on view at booth number K06 at India Art Fair, at NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla, till February 8.

Sculptures made out of steel and other found objects like shells, twigs, leaves, insects, and a dried honeycomb fill the large space pertaining to artist Abdulla P.A. Similarly, most of the landscapes by Kerala-based artists Sudhayadas S. and Amjum Rizve are inspired by nature.