The 6-Month Mastery Plan

A strong CAT performance is rarely built on last-minute intensity. It comes from treating preparation like a system — easing into concepts early, scaling up practice at the right time, and using mocks to tighten accuracy and strategy. If you want a phase-wise plan that outlines how aspirants can structure the next six months for steady, compounding progress, look no further.
Master core concepts across QA (arithmetic, algebra, geometry), VARC (RC, grammar), and DILR (puzzles, charts). Spend 2 hours daily on weak areas, solve 50 topic questions, and build RC fluency through newspaper reading. Move ahead after reaching 80% accuracy
Add sectional mocks weekly per section, along with 100 advanced questions per topic. Build speed to under 2 minutes per question using error logs focused on pain points such as inequalities or arrangements. Continue 30–45 minutes of daily reading and LR drills
Increase to 2–3 full mocks per week, targeting 25–30 total. Analyse each mock for 4–6 hours to refine strategies. Revise high-yield topics such as algebra, RC, and puzzles, along with past papers and a formula notebook. Target 85%+ accuracy and 99+ percentiles under timed conditions
1 hour QA/DILR, 1 hour VARC, 30 minutes review/reading
1–2 mocks with deep analysis, plus one rest day to prevent burnout
Commerce aspirants can prioritise QA early, and use forums for doubts and free resources like past CAT papers