‘Thasrak’, a font that draws its essence from Khasakkinte Itihasam

KOZHIKODE: More than five decades after ‘Khasakkinte Itihasam’ altered the course of Malayalam literature, the spirit of Khasak has found new life with the support of modern technology.

On the sands of Kozhikode Beach, where words and ideas have been converging at the Kerala Literature Festival, marketing content tool Burfy app unveiled ‘Thasrak’, a Malayalam font inspired by O V Vijayan’s timeless universe.

Drawing inspiration from Thasrak, the Palakkad village that forms the backdrop of Khasakkinte Itihasam, the font seeks to translate the novel’s earthy cadence and philosophical depth into a contemporary typographic form.