‘Thank you friends’: PM Modi sets global record with over 303 million views on viral reel amid student protests

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shattered digital viewing records, capturing a staggering global milestone with over 303 million views on a single Instagram reel within 24 hours.

This unprecedented digital turnout eclipses the previous worldwide record of 300 million views, occurring directly in the backdrop of continuous, high-profile student demonstrations led by protesters at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The Prime Minister took to social media to share a follow-up video message, beginning with the words, "Thank you friends," to acknowledge the historic digital reception and positive suggestions he received from the country's youth.