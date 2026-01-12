Thane students urge civic poll candidates to work on education, nature
Thane, Jan 12 (PTI): Students of Thane's Saraswati Secondary School have submitted a comprehensive petition to civic poll candidates demanding a city that prioritizes nature and student welfare.
In the petition dedicated to late environmentalist Dr Madhavrao Gadgil, the students reminded candidates that natural resources are a "loan taken from previous generations" that must be returned with interest.
The key demands in it include implementation of AI-based CCTV with face recognition for safety, presence of doctors or nurses in every school, free or low-cost access to experts in AI, graphic design, yoga, and self-defence as well as air-conditioned study rooms for underprivileged students in every ward.
It sought reserved cycle paths, barricaded "school zones" during peak hours, priority access to swimming pools and stadiums, tax concessions for Marathi schools, reserved plots for education in the development plan, and a "single window" system in every ward for students' documents and transport passes.
Participating students asked candidates to ensure the "Ganga of development" cited by leaders also secures the health and future of Thane's youngest citizens.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.