Thane police launch anti-drug campaign involving school students

Thane: Police in Maharashtra's Thane have launched a 10-day anti-drug campaign to inspire youth towards positive and healthy living through community engagement.
The drive, titled 'Youth Connect - Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Life!', has been conceived by Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare. It opened online with over 14,000 students from more than 70 schools.
Speaking on the occasion, DCP Prashant Kadam said, "Engaging with youth, understanding their challenges, and guiding them in the right direction is a collective responsibility of society. Beyond steering youth away from drugs, channeling their potential is the core focus of this initiative. A drug-free society starts not just with the police, but through public participation. Securing our youth's future rests with society alongside the police."
The campaign includes various competitions for students and school visits by police officials and NGOs.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.