Thallavajhula Patanjali Sastry to be honoured doctorate at Andhra University Convocation on March 25

Visakhapatnam: Noted environmentalist and Telugu writer Thallavajhula Patanjali Sastry will be conferred a doctorate by Andhra University at its 91st and 92nd combined convocation scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 25. Sastry is being recognised for his contributions to literature as well as his sustained work in environmental conservation.

He has been associated with several initiatives, including a 12-year-long effort to restore the Kolleru fishing pond ecosystem. He had also filed a Public Interest Litigation to protect around 1,500 acres of mangroves in Krishna district and successfully pursued the case.