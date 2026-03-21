Thallavajhula Patanjali Sastry to be honoured doctorate at Andhra University Convocation on March 25
Visakhapatnam: Noted environmentalist and Telugu writer Thallavajhula Patanjali Sastry will be conferred a doctorate by Andhra University at its 91st and 92nd combined convocation scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 25. Sastry is being recognised for his contributions to literature as well as his sustained work in environmental conservation.
He has been associated with several initiatives, including a 12-year-long effort to restore the Kolleru fishing pond ecosystem. He had also filed a Public Interest Litigation to protect around 1,500 acres of mangroves in Krishna district and successfully pursued the case.
He led campaigns against the proposed establishment of ship-breaking units in Kakinada and was involved in bird conservation efforts at Uppalapadu in Guntur district.
Sastry has also worked extensively for the protection of wetlands in the Godavari districts and has served as a member of the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority.The convocation will be attended by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chancellor of the university, S. Abdul Nazeer.
The State Minister for Education, Nara Lokesh, will also participate in the programme.The Chief Guest for the occasion will be Poorna Chandra Rao Saggurti, Vice Chairman of Bank of America and an alumnus of the university, who will be conferred an honorary doctorate.The convocation will begin at 9 a.m. at the AU Convention Centre on Beach Road.
Addressing a presser on Saturday, Vice-Chancellor G. P. Rajasekhar revealed the university will present Best Research Awards to two professors, while 17 scholars will receive PhD research medals and 13 will be given research prizes. A total of 7 M.Phil degrees and 441 PhD degrees will be awarded during the ceremony. In addition, 174 UG and PG medals and 437 UG and PG prizes will be distributed.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.