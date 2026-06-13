TGTWREIS, Transform Schools partner to improve learning outcomes

A key highlight of the event was the formal handover of a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TGTWREIS and Transform Schools, People For Action (PFA). The MoU was formally handed over by Hon'ble Minister Sri Adluri Laxman Kumar and Smt. K. Seetha Lakshmi, IAS, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership to strengthen learning outcomes and educational quality across the TGTWREIS school network. As part of the current plan for 2026-27, TGTWREIS schools are set to be included under QualcommÂ® aqritiâ„¢ STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Education program, implemented by People for Action, which aims to enhance access to STEM learning for underprivileged girls in government schools across India.