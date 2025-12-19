TGPSC Group-III provisional selection list out; 1,370 candidates shortlisted

Today, Friday, December 19, the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) announced the provisional selection list for Group-III Services recruitment. About 1,370 candidates were shortlisted for 1,388 notified positions.

The TGPSC Group-III Services exam was held on November 17 and 18, 2024, and provisional selections were announced based on the General Ranking List hosted on March 14, 2025. The hall ticket numbers of the provisionally selected candidates have been made available on the commission’s website, Deccan Chronicle reports.

The recruitment process followed Notification No. 29/2022, which was released on December 30, 2022. While 1,388 vacancies were initially advertised, the commission stated that one vacancy has been withheld at this stage.

The TGPSC noted that the provisional selections are contingent on the outcome of writ petitions now pending in the Telangana High Court.

“The results hosted are subject to the outcome of the WPs pending before the Hon’ble Courts,” the commission stated in its official note.

The TGPSC further stated that provisional selection does not guarantee a final appointment. It stated that if a candidate is discovered to have provided false information at any point, or if the selection is determined to be irregular owing to an act of omission or commission, the provisional selection will be revoked and candidates will lose all benefits, including selection, according to the press note.