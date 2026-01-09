TGHRC orders Rs 8L compensation to family of woman who died after tubectomy at govt hospital

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Human Rights Commission has directed the Health department to pay Rs 8 lakh as compensation to the family of a woman who died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Wanaparthy in 2017.

According to the complaint, M Lalitha underwent tubectomy under the Family Planning Indemnity Scheme at a free medical camp on June 26, 2017.

She later complained of stomach pain and was shifted to the district area hospital in Wanaparthy on July 6.