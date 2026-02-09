TGCHE charts phased roadmap for 100-day education action plan

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is planning to adopt a phase-wise implementation strategy to operationalise its 100-day action plan aimed at ensuring full academic and administrative preparedness of colleges and universities across the state for the forthcoming academic cycle.

The 100-Day Action Plan launched by TGCHE is a time-bound roadmap to ensure that all State Public Universities in Telangana are fully prepared for the 2026–27 academic year, in line with NEP-2020, UGC and state mandates.