TGBIE plans to extend midday meal plans to junior colleges

HYDERABAD: In a move to keep students healthier, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has said that it is planning to extend the midday meal scheme, along with breakfast, to government junior colleges across the state from the upcoming academic year (2026–27).
TGBIE officials said the proposal is currently under financial and administrative scrutiny.
Discussions are underway to provide the benefit to Intermediate students on par with Classes IX and X students.
The proposed scheme is expected to benefit nearly two lakh first- and second-year Intermediate students enrolled in around 430 government junior colleges across Telangana.
The estimated cost of the programme is approximately Rs 180 crore per annum, with an expenditure of about Rs 13.5 per student, which includes food and nutritional supplements.
As part of pilot initiatives, the breakfast scheme has already been introduced in government schools in Kondangal, and the government is considering implementing a similar model in government junior colleges. Officials are currently reviewing the impact and feasibility of both breakfast and midday meal schemes before making a decision on statewide implementation.
TGBIE officials believe that extending these schemes to junior colleges will help reduce dropout rates and increase enrolment in government institutions, particularly in rural areas.
Talking to TNIE, Krishna Aditya, Secretary, TGBIE, said, “As the midday meal programme is a step towards strengthening the physical and mental well-being of students, during recent discussions with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, we informed him that most institutions are in rural and semi-urban pockets, and midday meal and breakfast schemes are a necessity. We have therefore proposed extending the scheme to government junior colleges, and the chief minister has expressed strong commitment to strengthening student welfare measures, particularly nutritional support.”
A final decision on the proposal is expected to be taken by the chief minister in the third week of February, subject to budgetary approval, he added.