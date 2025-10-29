TGBIE allows Arts students to appear for IPE 2026 as private candidates

The Telangana Government Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has approved private candidates from the Arts stream to sit for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) in March 2026, without attending college.

Such candidates must pay an exemption fee of Rs 500 to be able to appear for the IPE 2026 exams.

Eligible students can apply for the Telangana IPE March 2026 exams online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in . They have till November 17 to submit the application form and pay the required fees.

Those who miss the deadline may apply by paying a late fee of Rs. 200 by November 29, 2025.

While filling the registration form, candidates should retain the required papers scanned and ready to submit online, such as the SSC pass certificate, transfer certificate, eligibility or migration certificate etc.

TGBIE will not accept applications delivered via mail or in person.

“The incomplete applications and applications received without enclosing original qualifying examination certificate(s), transfer certificate, and migration certificate together with the eligibility certificate, in respect of candidates who have passed the qualifying examination other than SSC of Telangana State, will be rejected summarily without any further correspondence,” the official notice stated.

The TGBIE also requires all candidates who are granted attendance exemptions to appear for English Practical/Internal Assessment examinations, as per the Board's guidelines.