TG SET Commerce cutoff: Check 2023–2025 trends and category-wise marks

TG SET Commerce cutoff: 2023–2025 comparison

The General category cutoff stood at 54% in 2023 before declining to 51.33% in 2024. In 2025, it increased significantly to 61.33%, marking a rise of 10 percentage points from the previous year.

The SC cutoff also declined from 48% in 2023 to 43.33% in 2024. In 2025, however, the published results listed three separate SC categories, with cutoffs of 50% for SC-1, 51.33% for SC-2 and 55.33% for SC-3.

Similarly, the ST cutoff fell from 45.33% in 2023 to 40.67% in 2024 before rising to 49.33% in 2025.