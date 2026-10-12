TG SET Commerce cutoff: Check 2023–2025 trends and category-wise marks

The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET) Commerce cutoff witnessed a significant shift between 2023 and 2025, with the General category cutoff falling in 2024 before rising sharply in 2025. The cutoffs for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates also followed a similar pattern. An analysis of the three years’ cutoff data offers insights into the trend and a tentative benchmark for candidates preparing for TG SET 2026.
TG SET Commerce cutoff: 2023–2025 comparison
The General category cutoff stood at 54% in 2023 before declining to 51.33% in 2024. In 2025, it increased significantly to 61.33%, marking a rise of 10 percentage points from the previous year.
The SC cutoff also declined from 48% in 2023 to 43.33% in 2024. In 2025, however, the published results listed three separate SC categories, with cutoffs of 50% for SC-1, 51.33% for SC-2 and 55.33% for SC-3.
Similarly, the ST cutoff fell from 45.33% in 2023 to 40.67% in 2024 before rising to 49.33% in 2025.
Category-wise cutoff comparison
What does the cutoff trend indicate?
General category: A sharp rise in 2025
The General category cutoff declined by 2.67 percentage points between 2023 and 2024. The trend reversed in 2025, when the cutoff climbed from 51.33% to 61.33%, an increase of 10 percentage points.
This makes the 2025 cutoff the highest among the three years examined. Candidates preparing for the 2026 examination should therefore avoid relying solely on the comparatively lower 2024 cutoff when setting their preparation targets.
SC category: Changes in classification affect comparison
The SC cutoff declined from 48% in 2023 to 43.33% in 2024. The 2025 document, however, lists separate cutoffs for SC-1, SC-2 and SC-3, ranging from 50% to 55.33%.
Although all three published 2025 figures are higher than the single SC cutoff recorded in 2024, the change in classification means that a direct comparison requires caution. The available data do not establish whether the rise reflects changes in candidate performance, competition or the way categories were reported.
ST category: Recovery after the 2024 decline
The ST cutoff dropped by 4.66 percentage points, from 45.33% in 2023 to 40.67% in 2024. It then increased to 49.33% in 2025, a rise of 8.66 percentage points.
The movement indicates that the 2024 cutoff should not be treated as a reliable predictor of the next examination’s qualifying marks.
EWS category: An increase in 2025
The EWS cutoff moved from 46.67% in 2023 to 46% in 2024 before rising to 53.33% in 2025. This follows the broader pattern of a decline in 2024 and an increase in 2025.
What do the 2023 and 2024 figures reveal?
The 2023 data recorded 2,187 registered General category candidates and 1,701 candidates who appeared. In 2024, the corresponding figures were 1,783 registered candidates and 1,371 candidates who appeared.
The 2024 document also recorded fewer slots cleared for the General category than the 2023 document. However, these figures alone do not establish why the cutoff changed. Candidate performance, examination difficulty, available qualifying slots and other factors may influence the final cutoff, and the three documents do not provide sufficient evidence to determine the relative effect of each factor.
The 2025 increase across several categories suggests that candidates should prepare for the possibility of a higher cutoff rather than assume that the 2024 levels will continue.
TG SET Commerce cutoff 2026: What can candidates expect?
Based on the available 2023–2025 figures, candidates may use the following indicative ranges as preparation benchmarks for TG SET Commerce 2026.
These ranges are estimates for preparation, not official cutoff predictions. They are not statistically validated probability ranges, and the available three-year data are insufficient to calculate the likelihood of a particular cutoff being announced in 2026. The SC range is especially tentative because the 2025 document uses three separate SC classifications.
Candidates in the General category could use a score above 63% as a provisional preparation target, while SC and ST candidates may aim above the upper end of their respective indicative ranges. A higher target can provide a margin of preparation, but it does not guarantee qualification.
The TG SET Commerce cutoff data show a decline in 2024 followed by a marked increase in 2025 across the General, ST and EWS categories. The 2025 results also show higher published cutoffs for the three SC subcategories than the single SC figure recorded in 2024, although the classification difference limits direct comparison.
For TG SET 2026, the key takeaway is to prepare for a potentially competitive cutoff while treating historical figures as reference points rather than guarantees. The official 2026 cutoff will depend on the examination and the applicable qualifying criteria, and candidates should consult the official notification and results when they are released.