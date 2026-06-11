Telangana to roll out direct benefit transfer scholarships for ST, BC, EBC, minority and PwD students from 2026–27

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will extend Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for post-matric scholarships to ST, BC, EBC, Minority and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) students from the 2026–27 academic year.
Under G.O.Ms.No. 8 and 9, Reimbursement of Tuition Fee (RTF) and Maintenance Fee (MTF) will be credited directly to Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts through the Aadhaar Payment Bridge System. Eligible students must belong to notified welfare categories and have an annual family income of up to `2.5 lakh.
Scholarships sanctioned from 2026–27 onwards will be renewed automatically in subsequent years, subject to attendance and academic performance requirements.
The government said the DBT model, already in place for SC students, has been expanded to improve transparency, reduce delays and create a fully auditable scholarship delivery system.