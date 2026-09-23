TG DOST Spot Admission 2026 Dates announced: Check dates & details; last chance for degree admission

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) and Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) have announced the schedule for one-time special spot admissions for the 2026-27 academic year to fill vacant seats in degree colleges across the state.

Candidates interested in securing admission through the spot round will have to approach the principals of the respective colleges. College-wise, course-wise and category-wise vacancy details will be made available on the official DOST website.

TG DOST Spot Admission 2026: Important dates

The regular spot admission process will be conducted from September 24 to September 25, 2026. Colleges will have to upload details of all admitted students on the DOST portal by September 26, 2026.

A separate one-time special spot admission round covering all categories of institutions — Government, University, Private Aided, Unaided and Autonomous colleges — will be conducted from September 28 to September 29, 2026 for remaining seats in regular, self-finance and restructured courses.

For this special round, priority will be given to local candidates. Once seats are offered to eligible local candidates, remaining seats will be opened to non-local candidates. Colleges must upload the details of students admitted through this round by September 30, 2026.

Who is eligible for DOST Spot Admissions 2026?

Candidates must possess an Intermediate certificate or an equivalent qualification from an eligibility board specified by the Telangana government. The list of eligible boards is available on the DOST website.

Candidates who have already secured admission in a college will not be considered for spot admissions. Applicants must also be present in person at the respective college for certificate verification. Admission will not be permitted without verification of the original certificates.

Documents required

Candidates appearing for spot admission must produce the required original documents, including:

Original SSC marks memo

Original Intermediate or equivalent certificate

Original Transfer Certificate (TC)

Original Study Certificates

Caste Certificate, where applicable

Income Certificate, where applicable

Residence Certificate, where applicable

Bridge Course Certificate, where applicable

Candidates must submit photocopies of the certificates to the college while showing the originals for verification.

DOST Spot Admission 2026 registration fee

Candidates seeking admission through the spot round have to pay a registration fee of Rs 425 at the college. Fee reimbursement will not be applicable to candidates admitted through spot admissions.