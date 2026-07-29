TG DOST 2026 special phase seat allotment result on July 30 at dost.cgg.gov.in

Degree Online Services, Telangana will release TG DOST 2026 special phase seat allotment result on July 30, but the exact release time has not been confirmed. For the previous counselling rounds, the seat allotment was announced by or before 5 PM. Therefore, a similar timeline can be expected for the special round as well.
The direct link to download the seat allotment will be activated at dost.cgg.gov.in. It is important to keep your DOST ID ready to check the seat allotment status. Also, keep your registered mobile number handy as an OTP will be sent via SMS to validate the login.
After the declaration of seat allotment result, the selected candidates will have to complete two activaities viz., self-reporting and physical reporting. Through the self-reporting process, the candidates must accept the seat, pay the fees and download the seat allotment letter. Subesquently, the candidates must visit the allotted college to complete the physical reporting process and admission formalities.
At the time of physical reporting, orginal and zerox copies of academic certificates, 2 passport size photographs and Transfer Certificate of previously studied college.
This will be the last and final round of seat allotment. The Higher Education Department may or may not conduct the further round under convenor quota. If there is a need or requirement, special round 2 shall be conducted, but nothing has been finalised yet. Direct admission process in colleges is open as well.