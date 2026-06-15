Telangana begins phased rollout of Rs 800 crore school breakfast scheme in 1,302 institutions

While the government previously indicated the scheme would roll out across all 26,141 schools, official Education Department data reveals that the initial phase will cover only 1,269 schools (serving 1.30 lakh students) and 33 junior colleges (catering to over 14,000 Intermediate students). Hyderabad district accounts for 107 schools under the Mana Trust initiative, while districts like Vikarabad, Warangal, Sangareddy, and Narayanpet will be covered via the Hare Krishna Movement (HKM).