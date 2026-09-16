Tezpur University student found hanging in hostel room

Tezpur: A Tezpur University student was found hanging in his hostel room on Wednesday, officials said.
The deceased was a fifth-semester student of the Department of Chemical Sciences.
The student was staying at Lachit Borphukan Boys' Hostel and was found hanging in his room after lunch.
The matter was reported to the police. The body has been sent for post-mortem to Kanaklata Civil Hospital here.
The student was a resident of Nagaon.
University authorities said that the exact cause of death and other details will be known after the investigation is completed.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.