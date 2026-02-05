Textile sector to be biggest gainer from India–US trade deal: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday said that the historic trade deal between India and the United States will open doors to unlimited possibilities for the entire country, including Rajasthan.

He said the textile industry and the state's handloom sector will benefit most from the deal.



Speaking to ANI, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma said, "The trade deal between India and the United States has received final approval. The US administration has made a substantial reduction in tariffs imposed on Indian goods. It has been directly reduced from 50% to 18%. This is a new ray of hope for our artisans and exporters. This deal reflects that the "Make in India" project and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" are getting recognition on an international level."



"Textile Industry, handicraft and handloom sector will get maximum benefit from the scheme. Due to lower tariffs, Rajasthan's famous blue pottery, gemstones, jewellery, paintings, marble craftsmanship, wood sculptures, and handmade textiles will be in greater demand. It will boost trade in Rajasthan," he added.