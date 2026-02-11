Textbook distribution to begin on Feb 13; new record set in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting a new benchmark, the state government will begin distributing textbooks for Classes I to X in state syllabus schools on February 13, more than three months ahead of the start of the next academic year.

Last year, textbook distribution had begun by mid-March.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters here on Tuesday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will carry out the state-level inauguration of textbook distribution at 12 noon on February 13.

“Textbook distribution has remained timely over the past four years. However, this year’s advance schedule sets a new record for the state and is also a rarity at the national level,” the minister said.