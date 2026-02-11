Textbook distribution to begin on Feb 13; new record set in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting a new benchmark, the state government will begin distributing textbooks for Classes I to X in state syllabus schools on February 13, more than three months ahead of the start of the next academic year.
Last year, textbook distribution had begun by mid-March.
General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters here on Tuesday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will carry out the state-level inauguration of textbook distribution at 12 noon on February 13.
“Textbook distribution has remained timely over the past four years. However, this year’s advance schedule sets a new record for the state and is also a rarity at the national level,” the minister said.
Sivankutty said orders have been received from schools for 3.5 crore textbooks in the first volume and 1.9 crore in the second.
Of the first volume textbooks, printing has been completed for 79 lakh textbooks of which 55 lakh have reached the distribution hubs.
The minister also informed that a comprehensive revision of higher secondary textbooks will be carried out in the state after a gap of 15 years.
With the state curriculum committee giving approval for revision of 41 titles, Class XI students will get revised textbooks in the upcoming academic year.
“In the first phase, textbooks brought out by SCERT will be revised. The state also follows 44 NCERT-prescribed textbook titles and these will be revised at a later stage if required after examining the content,” Sivankutty said. Last year, the state had brought out supplementary textbooks in four subjects after NCERT struck off certain portions, allegedly owing to political considerations.
The minister informed that the government has constituted a high-level committee to study digital device addiction among schoolchildren. The committee, chaired by general education secretary K Vasuki, will submit a report within three months. Sivankutty said over eight lakh students have been enrolled as beneficiaries of the free khadi uniform scheme for 2026-27 academic year. The distribution of the uniform material will also be launched by the chief minister along with the textbook distribution on February 13.