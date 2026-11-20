Washington: Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has indicated she will reverse Governor Greg Abbott’s freeze on new H-1B petitions at state agencies and public universities, signalling a change in the state’s approach to a visa programme widely used by Indian-born professionals.

Asked by The Texas Tribune whether she would rescind the restriction, Hinojosa replied: “Yeah, that does not make sense to me.”

“I’m not doing culture wars. That’s not what I was elected to do,” she said in the interview published on Wednesday. The Tribune described the Democrat’s position as a plan to undo the freeze.

The proposed reversal concerns restrictions Texas placed on its public employers. It would not change federal H-1B eligibility requirements or itself grant anyone a visa.