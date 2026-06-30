NSUI protests outside Maharashtra legislature over TET paper leak, seeks education minister's resignation

Mumbai: The Congress' student wing, National Students' Union of India, on Monday protested outside the Maharashtra legislature complex and showed black flags to state education minister Dada Bhuse over the alleged TET paper leak, demanding his resignation.
Led by Maharashtra NSUI president Sagar Salunkhe, party workers gathered near the Vidhan Bhavan and attempted to stop the minister's vehicle as he was leaving the legislature complex.
The protesters raised slogans against the state government and accused it of failing to prevent repeated examination paper leaks.
The demonstrators shouted slogans demanding that the minister take moral responsibility and resign.
The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 in Maharashtra was postponed on Saturday, a day before it was to be held, after police in Thane district found that a part of its question paper had been leaked and arrested three people.
Salunkhe alleged that repeated paper leaks in recruitment and competitive examinations were destroying the future of lakhs of students.
He claimed the TET paper leak reflected a serious failure of the administration and demanded a high-level, impartial probe into the alleged racket.
Police later detained Salunkhe along with several NSUI office-bearers and workers.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.